South Windsor couple guilty of swindling immigrants

A South Windsor man pleaded guilty Monday to charges that he and his wife ran businesses that bilked immigrants seeking help with the naturalization process out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Babar Khan pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in New Haven to conspiracy to commit fraud and a federal tax offense. Khatija Khatija pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and mail fraud in November. Both are awaiting sentencing and face possible imprisonment.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said the couple operated two companies created ostensibly to assist clients involved in proceedings with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Many of the clients “are aliens residing in the U.S. without legal status and had limited education, a limited ability to understand English, and little to no knowledge of the documents that the Khans were filing with USCIS on their behalf,” the prosecutors said.

Khatija Khan claimed falsely that she was an attorney with a background in immigration matters and she and her husband prepared and mailed immigration petitions containing information they knew was phony, without knowledge of the clients, the prosecutors said.

“Many of the Khans’ clients received no relief from USCIS despite paying the Khans significant amounts of money,” the U.S. Attorney’s office said. “To generate fees from clients, Khatija Khan filed applications with USCIS even when the submissions lacked merit or a legitimate basis.”

Babar Khan is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stefan R. Underhill on May 23 in Bridgeport. Khan is free on a $50,000 bond pending sentencing.

Individuals who believe they have been victimized by this scheme can contact Ines Cenatiempo, Victim-Witness Coordinator of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, at Ines.Cenatiempo@usdoj.gov or by phone at 203-821-3757.