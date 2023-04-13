South Windsor group home resident points BB gun at self and staff

Apr. 13—SOUTH WINDSOR — A resident of a local group home was arrested on Wednesday after pointing a gun at staff members and himself.

Brandon Weekes, 26, was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, illegal use of a facsimile firearm, second degree breach of peace, interfering with an emergency call and first degree threatening.

South Windsor police responded to the group home at 24 Fitch Meadow Lane on reports of a man threatening to kill himself and pointing a gun at two staff members.

Sgt. Mark Cleverdon said it was unclear how many residents were in the group home during the incident.

Officers were able to order to Weekes out of the residence and convince him to drop the gun.

The gun was later identified as a 4.5-mm airsoft BB gun with the orange safety tip removed.

Weekes was taken into custody and processed and released on a $5,000 non-surety bond, so he could be safely evaluated at a hospital.

No one was injured in the incident, he said.

He is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Wednesday, April 26.

Collin covers South Windsor, East Windsor and Windsor for the Journal Inquirer.