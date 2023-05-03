South Windsor High student charged in bomb threat

May 3—SOUTH WINDSOR — A South Windsor High School student was arrested Tuesday and charged with making a bomb threat to the school about two weeks ago.

Tamir Skyers, 18, of Hartford was charged with first degree threatening, Sgt. Mark Cleverdon said.

The charge stems from an incident on April 18 in which Skyers called in a bomb threat to South Windsor High School, Cleverdon said.

The school evacuated that day at around 8:30 a.m., and authorities reported at around 11:15 a.m. that nothing suspicious was found

After using technological resources to investigate the threat, police found that the phone number used to call in the threat was registered to Skyers via his email address.

Skyers turned himself in at South Windsor police headquarters where he was booked and released on $75,000 bond. He is to appear in Manchester Superior Court on May 17.

