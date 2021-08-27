South Windsor lawyer wins dismissal of tampering case

Aug. 27—A lawyer who has lived in South Windsor says he has used a pretrial diversionary program to win dismissal of a witness tampering case he was facing.

The lawyer, James R. Hardy II, 38, who has listed an address at 49 Vintage Lane, has law offices in Stratford and Hartford.

The witness tampering case isn't listed in publicly available state records, either as a pending case or a conviction, which is consistent with Hardy's statement that it has been dismissed.

Connecticut has several pretrial diversionary programs in which criminal defendants can earn dismissal of their cases through efforts at rehabilitation.

"I was prepared to take this case to trial, but I would have been waiting a long time," Hardy said.

The accusation against Hardy was that he tried to take over representation of Isaiah Genias, a criminal defendant who was also a shooting victim. Authorities alleged that Hardy wanted to represent Genias as part of a scheme to get him to recant his statement to police that Marquel Middleton had shot him on July 9, 2017, in Norwalk.

Charged along with Hardy in the witness-tampering case was lawyer Darnell D. Crosland, 52, who represented Middleton in the shooting case. Crosland lives in Norwalk and practices in Stamford.

Only minimal information about the case against Crosland is available in online state judicial records, which list his next court date as March 31, 2023. Those circumstances suggest that he has been admitted to a pretrial diversionary program.

But when asked about that possibility Wednesday, Crosland said, "No program."

Hardy and Crosland are Black.

"If I was white, this would not have happened," Hardy said.

"Amen. I agree," said Crosland, when told of Hardy's racial allegations.

Crosland said he has called the case a "modern-day lynching," and has asserted that there was "no law broken here."

Hardy said the main witness against him was Genias, whom he describes as a gang member with a teardrop tattoo on the side of his face. "Do you really believe I have the ability to intimidate a gang member who is locked up in jail with a teardrop on his face?" Hardy asked rhetorically.

Story continues

Both Middleton and Genias were charged in the Norwalk shooting incident — Middleton with attempted murder and other offenses and Genias with first-degree assault and gun offenses. Police say Genias returned fire, hitting Middleton in the leg.

Online court records show that Genias resolved his case in late July with a conviction only of carrying a pistol without a permit. He received a one-year prison sentence, followed by probation.

The case against Middleton remains pending. Crosland no longer represents him.

"If two white lawyers were accused of tampering with two gang bangers, they wouldn't have been charged," Hardy said.

In affidavits, state police Detective Corey Clabby of the Western District Major Crime Squad recited evidence that Crosland tried to get Genias to recant his statement implicating Middleton in the shooting. The only thing the detective alleged that Hardy did in the scheme was to meet with Genias at the Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Center in Montville on March 23, 2019.

Crosland said in a lengthy statement Thursday that the prosecution of him and Hardy was a "blatant" injustice and that he plans to file "a multimillion dollar law suit" against the state and various officials over it.

Alaine Griffin, a spokeswoman for the state Division of Criminal Justice, said the case against Crosland is pending and that the division can't comment on a pending case.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.