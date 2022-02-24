South Windsor man admits bilking $680,000 from grandparents

Feb. 24—A South Windsor man pleaded guilty Wednesday to defrauding almost $680,000 from his grandparents by accepting money from them for tuition and expenses at colleges he wasn't attending and by accepting money for investment in a fund that he claimed was run by a Oxford professor who never existed.

Douglas T. Senerth, 32, pleaded guilty to wire fraud in U.S. District Court in New Haven, U.S. Attorney Leonard C. Boyle announced.

Senerth could face up to 20 years in prison when Judge Robert N. Chatigny sentences him, which is scheduled to occur May 17 in U.S. District Court in Hartford.

Federal sentencing guidelines recommend a prison term in the range of 33 to 41 months, or 2 3/4 to almost 3 1/2 years, according to Senerth's plea agreement. But both sides in the case reserve the right to argue for a sentence outside that range.

Senerth, who has listed an address on Rimfield Drive in South Windsor, has been in state custody since February 2021, when he was charged in a string of burglaries and attempted burglaries near his home. Those cases remain pending in Manchester Superior Court, along with a probation violation charge in a case in which Senerth was convicted of conspiring to sell ammunition illegally in 2017.

The fraud victims were Senerth's grandfather, who died in December 2016, and his grandmother, according to an agreed statement of facts in his written plea agreement. It goes on to detail the following:

Much of the money Senerth received from his grandparents was supposedly to pay tuition and expenses at Assumption College in Worcester and the University of Oxford in England between 2011 and 2019.

Among the fraudulent documents he gave his grandmother to buttress his claims were transcripts showing that he was a student in Assumption's "honor program for political science."

He also created a fraudulent Gmail account to impersonate an Assumption administrator and used it to deliver "the good news that you have achieved an A in your Winter tax class."

Senerth used another fraudulent Gmail account to impersonate the non-existent Oxford professor, to pursue both the tuition reimbursement scheme and the investment scam, which began in 2013 and bilked some $260,000 from his grandparents.

In 2018, after learning that his grandmother and other family members were suspicious of his statements about the investment fund, Senerth told his grandmother that the professor was coming to the United States in June that year. He then used the fraudulent Gmail account to devise an elaborate series of excuses as to why the professor couldn't meet with her or turn over money or documentation about her investments.

