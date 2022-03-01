South Windsor man admits defrauding immigrants, IRS

Feb. 28—A South Windsor man admitted Monday that he conspired with his wife to defraud immigrants by helping her file false documents on their behalf with federal immigration authorities, costing the often-poor and unsophisticated clients a total of almost $123,500.

Babar Khan, 43, also pleaded guilty during a hearing held via teleconference before Magistrate Judge Robert M. Spector, who sits in U.S. District Court in New Haven, to filing a false tax return for 2016 that cheated the federal government out of almost $8,000.

Khan's plea agreement made clear in a number of respects that he was less culpable than his wife, Khatija Khan, in the immigration fraud. The misconduct admitted by Khatija Khan, who is a few years younger than her husband, included falsely claiming to be a lawyer.

FRAUD PLEA

DEFENDANT: Babar Khan, 43, of South Windsor

GUILTY PLEAS: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud, making or signing a false federal tax return

SENTENCING: May 23 before Judge Stefan R. Underhill in U.S. District Court in Bridgeport

The two sides in Babar Khan's case agreed that federal sentencing guidelines recommend that he receive a prison sentence in the range of 27 to 33 months, or 2 1/4 to 2 3/4 years. By contrast, the two sides in Khatija Khan's case agreed that the guidelines recommend that her sentence be in the range of 6 1/2 to and just over eight years, according to her written plea agreement, entered in November.

In both Babar and Khatija Khan's cases, the two sides reserved the right to argue for sentences outside the ranges recommended by the guidelines.

Similarly, while Babar Khan's plea agreement calls for him to be liable for up to $123,495 in restitution to victims of the immigration fraud, Khatija Khan's agreement calls for her to pay at least $326,212 to such victims.

Babar Khan's plea deal calls for him to pay an additional $7,942 in restitution to the federal government for the taxes not paid due to his cheating on the 2016 return. He admitted in the plea agreement that he handled the filing of the couple's joint federal income tax return.

When the judge asked him to describe what he had done to make him guilty of conspiracy to commit mail fraud in the immigration scheme, Babar Khan said he knew his wife was mailing inaccurate things to immigration authorities — and that he agreed to assist her on some occasions.

He said the help he provided included photocopying some things and signing some things for his wife. Prompted by his lawyer, Richard A. Reeve, Khan agreed that the documents involved included such things as applications for citizenship.

"I was just assisting her," he said of his wife. "I just came back from Pakistan."

In Babar Khan's written plea agreement, he and prosecutors agreed that he "was in Pakistan caring for his parents for substantial periods for each year between 2014 and 2019."

Babar Khan's sentencing is scheduled for May 23 before Judge Stefan R. Underhill in U.S. District Court in Bridgeport. Khatija Khan's sentencing is scheduled for May 16, also before Underhill.

Both husband and wife remain free on bond while awaiting sentencing.

