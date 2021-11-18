South Windsor man arrested after he slaps 2-month-old in the face, police say

A South Windsor man who police said slapped a 2-month-old baby in the face because she was crying was arrested on an assault charge Wednesday.

The man, who lived with the child on Fitch Meadow Lane, was charged with third-degree assault and risk of injury to a minor, police said. The Courant is not releasing the man’s name in keeping with new guidelines to generally only identify those accused of the most serious crimes.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, a visiting nurse called the state Department of Children and Families after seeing the baby with a swollen and black and blue eye. The child protective agency in turn contacted police.

When questioned, both the baby’s mother and the man at first denied that anyone had injured the child, the warrant said. The mother told police she noticed the injury when she returned from getting food Nov. 6.

After repeatedly denials, the man eventually said he slapped the baby out of frustration. The baby was crying, and the man has sensory problems, he told police. He is on the Autism spectrum and has Asperger Syndrome, and the baby had “a certain cry that really bothers him,” according to the warrant.

He said he tried waking her around and putting her pacifier in her mouth, but it didn’t work. He “used his right hand, in an open hand motion,” to strike the baby, the warrant said.

He acknowledged he needs to get some help, it said. The baby was placed with her grandparents.

Police learned that the baby also has a fractured tibia, or shin bone but the man said “he didn’t mess with the legs.”

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.