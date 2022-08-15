South Windsor man charged in domestic violence incident

Aug. 15—SOUTH WINDSOR — Police say a local man grabbed a woman by the throat, threw her to the ground, restrained her from leaving, and took her phone from her while she was on a call to police.

Police said the man, Charez Mason, 39, fled the scene on foot, but was captured quickly by the K-9 unit and taken into custody.

Mason was charged with disorderly conduct, interfering with an emergency call and second-degree restraint. He was released on $5,000 bond and was to appear today in Manchester Superior Court.

