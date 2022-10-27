South Windsor man charged after domestic incident when he took guns to work

Oct. 27—A South Windsor man charged by local police in a domestic incident Saturday was charged by Hartford police after he was found in possession of unregistered firearms.

South Windsor police said they charged Mike Ortiz-Morales, 34, after an incident in which he slapped a woman in the face. He was charged with second-degree breach of peace in that incident.

Hartford police aided in the investigation and discovered in the process that Ortiz-Morales had a pistol with no serial number, and an AK-47 assault rifle with two loaded high-capacity magazines. He brought the weapons to work, police said.

Ortiz-Morales was charged with illegal possession of an assault weapon, failure to obtain a serial number, and illegal sale or purchase of a large capacity magazine.

For breaking news and happenings in North Central Connecticut, follow Matthew Knox on Twitter: @MatthewPKnoxJI, and Facebook: Matthew P. Knox JI.