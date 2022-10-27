South Windsor man charged after domestic incident when he took guns to work

Matthew Knox, Journal Inquirer, Manchester, Conn.
·1 min read

Oct. 27—A South Windsor man charged by local police in a domestic incident Saturday was charged by Hartford police after he was found in possession of unregistered firearms.

South Windsor police said they charged Mike Ortiz-Morales, 34, after an incident in which he slapped a woman in the face. He was charged with second-degree breach of peace in that incident.

Hartford police aided in the investigation and discovered in the process that Ortiz-Morales had a pistol with no serial number, and an AK-47 assault rifle with two loaded high-capacity magazines. He brought the weapons to work, police said.

Ortiz-Morales was charged with illegal possession of an assault weapon, failure to obtain a serial number, and illegal sale or purchase of a large capacity magazine.

For breaking news and happenings in North Central Connecticut, follow Matthew Knox on Twitter: @MatthewPKnoxJI, and Facebook: Matthew P. Knox JI.

Recommended Stories