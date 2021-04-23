South Windsor man charged with drug offenses

Apr. 23—SOUTH WINDSOR — A local man is facing several drug charges after a search of his home by police uncovered over 4 pounds of marijuana and $15,000 in cash, Sgt. Mark Cleverdon said today.

Members of the East Central Narcotics Task Force found those items while searching the home of Philip Brown, 40, of 261 Skyline Drive, on April 16, Cleverdon said.

The marijuana was found separated into 10 bags, inside a duffel bag in a bedroom closet. In that same closet was a safe, containing the approximately $15,000 in cash, Cleverdon said.

The task force began its investigation of Brown after Massachusetts State Police arrested him last year in possession of 280 pounds of marijuana and about $500,000, according to Cleverdon.

Brown is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of over a half ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a drug factory, and risk of injury to a child.

He is free on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court May 17.

For breaking news and happenings in North Central Connecticut, follow Matthew Knox on Twitter: @MatthewPKnoxJI, and Facebook: Matthew P. Knox JI.