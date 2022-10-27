South Windsor man charged in fatal New Year's Day hit & run

Oct. 27—Hartford police arrested a South Windsor man Wednesday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run accident in the city on New Year's Day.

According to police, an extensive investigation led detectives to identify Jahbez Copeland, 23, as the driver involved in the accident. Copeland was taken into custody Wednesday by members of the Hartford Police Fugitive Task Force.

Police said the accident occurred shortly after midnight Jan. 1 in the area of Main and Battles streets.

Officers responded to reports of a serious crash involving a pedestrian and located Michael Brown, 51, of Windsor in the roadway, suffering from life-threatening injuries, police said.

Brown was transported to St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Copeland is charged with second-degree manslaughter, evading responsibility resulting in death, reckless driving, failure to renew registration, and illegal operation of a motor vehicle without insurance.