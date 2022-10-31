South Windsor man charged by police after a hit and run

Oct. 31—SOUTH WINDSOR — Police say a local man who drove into the rear end of another car on Sunday, then got out and hit the driver of that car before fleeing the scene, has been arrested.

The man, Todd Coelho, 25, was charged with improper use of a marker plate, illegal operation without minimum insurance, illegal operation with a suspended license, evading responsibility, physical injury and property damage, and following too close.

The vehicle Coelho was driving struck another vehicle from behind in the area of Deming Street and Buckland Road.

Coelho then exited his vehicle and hit the driver of the other vehicle, causing minor injury, police said.

He fled the scene and was later found by police at his residence.

Coelho has a suspended license, no insurance and the license plate did not match the vehicle he was driving.

Coelho was taken into custody and was held over the weekend on a $5,000 surety bond. He is expected to be arraigned in Manchester Superior Court today.

Collin covers South Windsor and East Hartford for the Journal Inquirer.