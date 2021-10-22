South Windsor man charged with threatening

Oct. 22—SOUTH WINDSOR — Police arrested a local man Thursday after, they say, he threatened to shoot a woman in the head.

The man, Fred O'Neal, 45, of Candlewood Drive, turned himself in and was charged with first-degree threatening, second-degree unlawful restraint, and disorderly conduct.

He is free on $25,000 bond and was to appear today in Manchester Superior Court.

According to police, O'Neal made the threat over the phone during an argument with a woman.

O'Neal then went to the woman's residence, where he engaged in a physical altercation with a boy and put him in a headlock, police said.

