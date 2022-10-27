South Windsor man charged in Vernon Subway robbery

Oct. 27—VERNON — A South Windsor man was charged Thursday with robbing a Subway restaurant on Hartford Turnpike on Wednesday.

Justin Richard, 38, was charged with first-degree robbery, fifth-degree larceny, and second-degree breach of peace. He was held in lieu of a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Rockville Superior Court on Friday.

Vernon police responded to the Subway at 53 Hartford Turnpike for a reported robbery around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said that the suspect implied he had a firearm, though it was unclear if he had a weapon. No one was injured in the incident.

Police received information that a gray Toyota Sienna may have been used by the suspect. Officers on Thursday were able to locate the vehicle and identify Richard.

Police said after speaking with him, Richard confessed to the robbery.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the incident should call Vernon police at 860-872-9126.

