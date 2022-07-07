South Windsor man charged after watching woman from roof

Joseph Villanova, Journal Inquirer, Manchester, Conn.
·1 min read

Jul. 7—SOUTH WINDSOR — A man was arrested Wednesday after police say he watched a woman from her own roof.

Jody A. Maura, 33, of South Windsor, was charged with first-degree stalking, four counts of violation of protective order, and criminal violation of a protective order.

Police say on July 3 the victim saw Maura outside her bathroom window, standing on the roof of her home. Following the incident, Maura turned himself in.

Maura is being held on $100,000 bond and was arraigned in Manchester Superior Court on Wednesday. His next court date is Aug. 10. —

Joseph covers East Hartford and South Windsor. He joined the JI in July 2021. Joseph graduated from the University of Connecticut and he is an avid guitarist and coffee enthusiast.

