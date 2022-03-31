South Windsor man chooses preliminary hearing on murder evidence

Mar. 30—HARTFORD — With no sign of the unusual behavior he is reported to have exhibited during a hearing Monday, Tahj H. Hutchinson on Wednesday opted to have a preliminary hearing on the state's evidence that he murdered his wife, Jessica Edwards, in May in their South Windsor condominium.

Under Connecticut law, any criminal defendant facing a charge carrying a possible life prison sentence is entitled to a hearing on whether there is "probable cause," or sufficient evidence for a trial, on the charge. For a number of years, it has been common among Connecticut murder defendants to waive the right to such a hearing.

But, during a hearing Wednesday afternoon in Superior Court, Hartford Public Defender Damian Tucker said Hutchinson wanted to exercise his right to the hearing.

MURDER HEARING

WHEN: June 3

WHERE: Superior Court, 101 Lafayette St., Hartford

ISSUE: Whether there is sufficient evidence for a trial on the charge that Tahj H. Hutchinson murdered his wife, Jessica Edwards.

Judge Hope C. Seeley then scheduled the hearing for June 3.

Hutchinson was supposed to announce his decision on the probable cause hearing issue during a hearing held Monday via teleconference. But he didn't do so.

An official at the Cheshire Correctional Institution, where Hutchinson is being held on $1.5 million bond, reported that he failed to come out of his cell for the hearing, leading Tucker to express concern about his mental health, according to CT Insider, an online publication of the Hearst newspaper chain.

But Hutchinson showed no sign of such behavior Wednesday. He greeted the judge when he was brought out of the courthouse lockup and otherwise stood quietly during the brief hearing.

Hutchinson, now 23, is accused of murdering Edwards, 30, on May 10 in their condominium unit in the Cinnamon Springs complex off Pleasant Valley Road in South Windsor.

Hutchinson told police at first that his wife had gone missing. After extensive searches, some organized by her family, police eventually found her body on May 21 in a wooded area off Burnside Avenue in East Hartford.

In a police interview later that day outside his parents' home on Fairview Street in Manchester, Hutchinson admitted that his wife died during a fight between them that followed a weekend of arguments that had become physical at times, South Windsor police Officer Daniel Cain reported in an affidavit. Hutchinson's account included the following, according to the officer:

On Monday morning, May 10, as they argued, Hutchinson said, Edwards hit him in the head with a laptop and grabbed a kitchen knife. He said they wrestled over the knife, and he eventually pinned her on her back on the living room floor.

He said he managed to flip her onto her stomach and knelt on her back and neck area, holding her down. He said she eventually stopped moving and, not knowing what had happened, he got up and tended to their son. When he came back later and found Edwards not moving or responding, he realized she was "not alive."

Connecticut law defines murder as the intentional killing of a person. A key issue is whether the defendant intended to kill the victim. Because there is rarely direct evidence of a person's mental state, a judge or jury typically has to weigh circumstantial evidence to reach a conclusion on that issue.

