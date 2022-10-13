South Windsor man faces up to 18 months in child porn case

Alex Wood, Journal Inquirer, Manchester, Conn.
Oct. 13—A South Windsor man who exchanged sexually explicit messages and pictures with a 15-year-old, out-of-state boy pleaded guilty last week to two felonies — though not the most serious charges he was facing — and could receive up to 18 months in prison.

But a lawyer representing the man — Drew Jacob McFarland, 21, who has listed an address on Riverview Drive — will have the right to argue for a lesser prison term at his sentencing, scheduled for Dec. 9 before Judge Kevin Doyle in Hartford Superior Court.

Under McFarland's plea bargain, whatever sentence he receives will include 15 years of probation, with the possibility of 8 1/2 or more years of additional prison time if he violates release conditions.

McFarland pleaded guilty to risk of injury to a child and third-degree child pornography possession, court records show.

The original charges against him included promoting a minor in an obscene performance and importing child pornography, each carrying up to 20 years in prison.

McFarland remains free on $100,000 bond while awaiting sentencing.

His lawyer, John D. Maxwell, declined to comment on the case immediately but said he will make comments at the sentencing.

The boy told his local police that "he had been taken advantage of in the past and wanted someone to look up to," according to an affidavit by South Windsor police Detective Kevin Geraci.

The detective went on to report the following:

The boy told police he had sent nude photos to an online gamer he knew as "Rhys" — whom police identified as McFarland.

The boy said he did that because he wanted to feel someone cared about him, but added that "this made him feel awful."

McFarland admitted to South Windsor police more than a month before the investigation began that he had "groomed" a boy through sexual conversations online.

Geraci explained that another person who had communicated online with McFarland reported to South Windsor police on June 28, 2021, that McFarland had threatened suicide.

When officers went to McFarland's house to check on his welfare, they found him standing outside because he thought the officers were there to arrest him.

McFarland admitted he had told the online contact that he wanted to die and had experienced a panic attack, explaining he had committed a crime and was afraid to go to prison.

He said he had groomed the boy, whom he believed to be 15, but added they hadn't planned to meet in person.

Geraci reported that he reviewed online conversations between McFarland and the 15-year-old, which the boy's local police department had obtained from an online communications service through a search warrant.

"The majority of their discussions were graphic and sexual," the detective reported.

McFarland and the boy "admitted that their relationship and behavior are wrong and illegal throughout their conversation," Geraci continued. McFarland told the boy, "Listen, I trust you enough to keep what we do between us."

