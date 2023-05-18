South Windsor man faces firearms charges

May 18—SOUTH WINDSOR — Local police arrested a man Tuesday morning, saying he possessed illegal high capacity magazines and a shotgun without a safety lock.

The man, Mike Ortiz-Morales, 34, of South Windsor, was charged with criminal negligent storage of a firearm, three counts of illegal possession of a large capacity magazine and two counts of risk of injury to a child.

The charges stem from an incident on Oct. 22 where Ortiz-Morales was charged in a domestic violence case.

During the investigation police said Ortiz-Morales was found to have had a shotgun stored illegally, which risked the safety of two children in the home. He also was found in possession of three large magazines of ammunition that were not registered, police said.

Ortiz-Morales was presented at Manchester Superior Court on Tuesday as he was already in state custody on other unrelated charges.

He is being held in lieu of $50,000 bond and is to appear in court on June 23.

Collin covers South Windsor, East Windsor and Windsor for the Journal Inquirer.