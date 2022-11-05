South Windsor man and his father get prison and fines for food stamp scheme

A Manchester convenience store owner and his father were sentenced in federal court this week in connection with food stamp fraud offenses, according to federal authorities.

Javed Saeed, 53, was sentenced to one year and one day in prison and three years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine, according to federal authorities. His father, Dastgir Saeed, 69, was sentenced to two months in prison and two years of supervised release, the first two months of which must be served in home detention, and he was ordered him to pay a $2,500 fine, according to federal authorities.

Javed Saeed also has paid full restitution of $211,208, authorities said.

Authorities said Javed Saeed owns the Manchester Quick Mart, a store and gas station located at 262 Oakland St. and his father, Dastgir Saeed, and Siddiq Chaudhary and Mohammed Khan, helped operate the store.

“Between January 2017 and January 2020, Javeed Saeed, Dastgir Saeed, Chaudhary, Khan and others illegally allowed customers to redeem their food stamp (Supplemental Nutrition and Assistance Program) benefits for cash and other ineligible items, including gasoline and male enhancement pills, and charged the customers’ food stamp cards a premium of nearly 50 percent for these transactions,” federal authorities said in a statement.

Javed and Dastgir Saeed each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit food stamp fraud on May 10. Chaudhary and Khan, both of South Windsor, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit food stamp fraud and one count of engaging in food stamp fraud and await sentencing, federal authorities said.