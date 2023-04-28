South Windsor man who heads Glastonbury financial firm convicted of sexual assault in Windsor

Apr. 27—A South Windsor man who heads a financial services firm accepted a plea bargain Thursday and was convicted of sexually assaulting a firm employee in January 2020 and of a less serious misdemeanor in a 2017 incident in which a client's wife accused him of touching her sexually.

James A. Allen, 59, who heads Allen Financial Group, which was in Windsor at the time of the 2020 incident and is now in Glastonbury, pleaded no contest in Hartford Superior Court to fourth-degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.

Judge David P. Gold put Allen on probation for a year, with the possibility of up to 364 days in prison if he violates release conditions. Other than the standard condition of committing no more crimes, the only probation condition the judge imposed was to forbid Allen from initiating contact with either victim.

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT

DEFENDANT: James A. Allen, 59, who has listed a home address on Avery Street in South Windsor and heads Allen Financial Group, formerly in Windsor and now in Glastonbury.

CONVICTIONS: Fourth-degree sexual assault, disorderly conduct.

SENTENCE: 364 days, suspended; one year of probation.

A no-contest plea isn't an admission of guilt but leads to a conviction. It can't be used against a defendant in a related civil lawsuit.

Checks Thursday of online state and federal court records in Connecticut showed no lawsuit against Allen based on either woman's accusations.

Although Allen was convicted of a less-serious crime in the 2017 incident at the Hartford Club, the victim in that case said in a statement read in court by Victim Services Advocate Rita Ricciardi that "it was an almost out-of-body experience."

The woman said Allen's touching of her occurred as she stood by a bar, when her husband had stepped away to use the men's room.

"I was violated publicly by a man in a position of power," she wrote.

"I am ashamed to admit I froze," she said at another point in the statement.

The employee in the 2020 incident, which occurred in Allen Financial's Windsor office after a group lunch that included several drinks, described similar feelings.

"After Jim Allen sexually assaulted me, I was hysterical," she said in a statement read in court by her lawyer, James W. Bergenn, as she stood behind him, wiping away tears with a tissue at one point. "I felt violated and not in control at all of my body."

She described having an "it was my fault mentality" in the first few months after the incident. After years of speaking to a therapist, she said, "I now know it was not my fault."

"For a very long time following his assault, I constantly kept myself busy in a futile effort to avoid thinking about what he had done to me," she said.

"I didn't want to be touched, or held, or kissed," she continued. "All I could see was the assault, anytime I had a slight intimate thought, or almost any physical connection with my boyfriend."

She described getting a new job in a financial firm where lunches with potential clients were part of the marketing.

"Although I felt safe with my new boss, a family friend, the thought of the day I was violated made me uneasy," she wrote, adding that she was constantly missing the lunch meetings even though they were important to generate business.

"My boss was totally OK with this, but I was not," she wrote. "I did not want my past to hinder my future. It wasn't fair.

"Gradually, I worked towards attending these meetings, if only for a little while, to build up my courage and confidence that I was OK, and I was safe and in control," she continued.

