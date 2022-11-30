South Windsor police: 73-year-old man charged with sexually assaulting minor on numerous occasions

A 73-year-old East Windsor man was arrested Tuesday and charged with sexually assaulting a minor on numerous occasions in South Windsor, according to police.

During an investigation, the Department of Children and Families and South Windsor Police Department were told that Michael Madigan, 73, had sexually assaulted a juvenile victim while in South Windsor “on several occasions over the course of several years,” police said.

Madigan was charged with three counts of first-degree sexual assault and three counts of illegal sexual contact with a victim under the age of 16. He was arrested on an active warrant after he turned himself into the South Windsor Police Department on Tuesday.

Madigan was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond and was scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Wednesday.