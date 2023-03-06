South Windsor police: Aldi's truck driver drunk on the job

Mar. 6—SOUTH WINDSOR — A truck driver from Oklahoma faces charges after police say he was driving while intoxicated as he tried to back the vehicle into the Aldi warehouse loading bay at 295 Rye St.

Kiran Patel, 56, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma was charged Friday with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.

South Windsor police officers were dispatched to the Aldi's distribution warehouse Friday for a welfare check.

It was reported that the driver, later identified as Patel, was acting strange and had trouble backing the vehicle into the loading bay.

Upon arrival, police believed that Patel was under the influence of alcohol.

He participated in a field sobriety test and failed.

Patel was taken into custody and processed and released on $1,000 and is to appear in Manchester Superior Court on March 20.

Collin covers South Windsor and East Hartford for the Journal Inquirer.