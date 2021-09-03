South Windsor police arrest man on child porn charges

South Windsor police arrested a local man on child pornography charges after finding he persuaded a teenage boy from Arizona to send explicit photos, police said Friday.

Drew J. McFarland, 20, of 12 Riverview Drive, faces charges of risk of injury to a child, promoting a minor in an obscene performance, importing child pornography, third-degree illegal possession of child pornography and enticing a minor by computer.

Police say McFarland met a 15-year-old from Arizona through an instant messaging app called Discord and convinced the boy to exchange explicit pictures, starting in November. Local police and members of the Connecticut Center for Digital Investigations conducted a search warrant at McFarland’s home on Thursday to retrieve evidence, police said.

McFarland posted a $100,000 bond and is due to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Sept. 22, police said.

