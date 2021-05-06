South Windsor police charge man in attempted stabbing of co-worker

May 6—SOUTH WINDSOR — Police arrested a Hartford man Wednesday after he attempted to stab another man with a box cutter, according to Sgt. Mark Cleverdon.

Cleverdon said police located the man, Karanja Thomas, 43, in Hartford after the incident and took him into custody.

Thomas was charged with attempted second-degree assault of an elderly victim, second-degree threatening, second-degree reckless endangerment, tampering with a motor vehicle, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, breach of peace, and operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

He was held overnight in lieu of a $75,000 bond and was expected to appear in Vernon Superior Court today.

Cleverdon said officers responded to a parking lot on John Fitch Boulevard around 8 p.m. Wednesday on reports that Thomas had attempted to stab a 62-year-old man with a box cutter.

Thomas had fled by the time officers arrived, but not before slashing the victim's tires, Cleverdon said.

The victim told police that he and Thomas are co-workers, and got into an argument at work, the sergeant said. They both left, but while driving, Thomas threw a water bottle into the victim's car, which became lodged under the gas pedal, Cleverdon said.

The victim said he was forced to pull over in the parking lot where Thomas attempted to stab him, he said.

