South Windsor police dog called to find overdosing suspect

Jul. 3—SOUTH WINDSOR — With the assistance of newly active K-9 Mason, police this week were able to find a suspect who was suffering from a drug overdose.

Police responded to a larceny in progress at Cusson Automotive, at 29 Mascolo Road, after an employee saw two men stealing scrap metal just after 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sgt. Mark Cleverdon said. Upon seeing police, the two suspects dropped the metal and ran toward a wooded area near the business.

Cleverdon said officers were able to find and detain one of the suspects, identified as Joseph Fazzino, 30, of 69 Sunny View Drive, Vernon, and the other, Michael Palmer, 46, of 150 Charter Oak Ave., Hartford, was found roughly seven minutes later with help from K-9 Mason and Officer Zack Cosenza who were called to the scene for assistance.

Upon finding Palmer, officers noticed he was having a difficult time breathing and his lips were a blue-gray color, suggesting he was having an overdose of some kind, Cleverdon said. Officers provided medical assistance, which included multiple doses of Narcan and oxygen.

"I would go as far as to that if K-9 Mason and Officer Cosenza were not available to us, the suspect easily could have died," Cleverdon said.

Cleverdon said the decision to call K-9 Mason to the scene had to do with wanting to get the dog more fieldwork.

"From a training perspective, especially for a new dog, the goal is to get as many reps in as possible when it comes to searches for missing persons, suspects, or evidence recoveries. So it was a good opportunity for the dog to hone his skills and do some work," he said.

Palmer was taken to Manchester Memorial Hospital for the opioid-related overdose. Both he and Fazzino were charged with sixth-degree larceny. They will appear in Manchester Superior Court on July 14.

This week marked K-9 Mason's second week on the force after graduating from the Connecticut State Police K-9 Patrol Academy on June 18.

Cleverdon added that the Fire Department played a critical role in creating a path in the heavily wooded area so Palmer could get to an ambulance in the business's parking lot.

