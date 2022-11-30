South Windsor Police: East Windsor man arrested on sex assault charges

Nov. 30—SOUTH WINDSOR — South Windsor police arrested an East Windsor man who they say sexually assaulted a juvenile in their town multiple times over the course of several years.

Michael Madigan, 73, was arrested on Tuesday after turning himself in, and charged with three counts of illegal sexual contact with a victim under the age of 16 and first degree sexual assault.

The charges stem from an investigation in October in which Madigan's actions where reported to the state Department of Children and Families and the South Windsor Police Department.

Madigan was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond as was scheduled to appear today in Manchester Superior Court.

Collin covers South Windsor and East Hartford for the Journal Inquirer.