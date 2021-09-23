South Windsor police investigate stolen political signs, one replaced with derogatory comments

South Windsor police are investigating the theft of multiple political signs that were stolen, and later vandalized, outside Town Councilor Stephen Wagner’s home.

“I had about 10 of them in front of my house from all the other candidates, including myself, Friday afternoon and they all disappeared,” Wagner, who’s been a part of the town council since 2013 and is running for the planning and zoning commission, said.

“Every year we lose a few signs whether it’s a municipal election, presidential election, whatever, but this year it’s been far worse. The democratic signs have basically disappeared from this neighborhood, including ones in my yard.”

Following the disappearance of the signs Wagner had outside his house, he followed up with a piece of cardboard asking for information about the stolen property with his phone number.

The next morning, he saw his sign was replaced.

“One side of the sign said ‘Trump! Trump! Trump! Trump!’ The other side said Biden equals dementia and Kamala equals [a racial slur],” Wagner said. “Of course I was very offended, actually one of our neighbors had seen it when he was walking his kids to the school bus and had seen the signs. So that’s when we decided to call the police.”

Officers came out to the South Windsor neighborhood and soon discovered the initial signs, that were stolen from the yard, were down the street stuck in a storm sewer.

Sgt. Mark Cleverdon, of the South Windsor Police Department, said following a canvass of the area to see if any residents were able to capture the incident through video or surveillance cameras, they didn’t have any luck and that usually political sign thefts go unsolved.

“A lot of the times, it’s just a simple larceny or criminal trespassing, both misdemeanor crimes,” Cleverdon said. “There’s not a lot of solvability factors with that type of crime. A lot of the time, it happens at night, there’s no one on camera footage, and even if there’s camera footage, it’s extremely difficult to make out people or individuals.”

Cleverdon highlighted that this incident is a “little different” and not just simple theft, because of the sign that was replaced with derogatory comments.

But when asked if it would be a hate crime, Cleverdon said “right now, no.”

“That doesn’t mean it’s any less disgusting or despicable, it just means that the way the statue is written, a crime has to be committed,” Cleverdon said. “In order to be charged with a kind of racial crime, it would have to be directed towards an individual accompanied by a threat or an actual act of physical violence.”

And although Wagner said he feels there’s been an uptick in political sign theft, Cleverdon said that usually around this time of year, the department receives about five or six reports of signs being stolen.

“I wouldn’t say that there had been an increase this year opposed to previous years,” Cleverdon said. “But sometimes people don’t even bother calling.”

