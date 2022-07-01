South Windsor police investigating claims of abuse

Jul. 1—SOUTH WINDSOR — Police say that a woman who grew up in South Windsor who has made uncorroborated accusations of sexual abuse in the past is once again making claims of abuse about a number of adults.

This morning, South Windsor police said they are investigating the allegations, and investigators spoke with the woman as recently as Thursday morning.

In videos posted to the social media application TikTok, the woman said that as a child, she and other children were forced to engage in inappropriate and sexual acts with each other at parties as adults consumed alcohol and watched. The woman has also accused police of protecting those accused.

South Windsor Police Sgt Mark Cleverdon said police and the Department of Children and Families investigated accusations made by the same woman in 2014 and 2020, but they were not corroborated at the time. DCF is not involved in the current investigation, he said.

Cleverdon said the first two investigations were based on formal complaints.