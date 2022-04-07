South Windsor police seek missing man

Apr. 7—SOUTH WINDSOR — South Windsor police are searching for a man reported missing on Saturday.

Kamran Sarfraz, 24, was last seen by family members on March 8 while leaving his South Windsor residence driving a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee with plates listed as 8AXGK0, police said.

Police added that there is no credible information that he is in danger, but his family is concerned because they have not heard from him in a month.

Sarfraz is described as being 5-foot-11 and weighing approximately 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Officer Isaih Spain at 860-644-2551.

— Ben Crnic

Ben covers Coventry and Tolland for the Journal Inquirer.