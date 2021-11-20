South Windsor woman admits fraud targeting vulnerable immigrants

Nov. 20—A South Windsor woman admitted in federal court Friday that she was involved in defrauding more than 50 vulnerable immigrants of more than $326,000 through conduct that included falsely claiming to be a lawyer, filing baseless immigration petitions and applications, and sometimes taking money without filing anything.

Khatija Khan, 40, pleaded guilty to mail fraud and conspiracy to commit that crime, Acting U.S. Attorney Leonard C. Boyle announced.

Judge Stefan R. Underhill, who is presiding over the case in U.S. District Court in Bridgeport, scheduled her sentencing for Feb. 11.

FRAUD PLEA

DEFENDANT: Khatija Khan, 40, of South Windsor

GUILTY PLEAS: Mail fraud and conspiracy to commit that crime

SENTENCING: Feb. 11 in U.S. District Court in Bridgeport, before Judge Stefan R. Underhill

RECOMMENDED: 6 1/2 and just over eight years in prison, fine of $25,000 to $250,000; also required to pay at least $326,212 in restitution to victims

The two sides in the case agreed in writing that federal guidelines recommend that Khan receive a prison term between 6 1/2 and just over eight years and a fine from $25,000 to $250,000. But both sides reserved the right to argue for a sentence outside that range.

In addition, Khan agreed to pay restitution of at least $326,212 to the fraud victims.

She remains free on $50,000 bond while awaiting sentencing.

Khan and her husband, Babar Khan, were arrested in the case on Dec. 19, 2019.

Khatija Khan admitted in her written plea agreement that she continued to defraud vulnerable immigrants even after her arrest, continuing the conduct in 2020 and this year.

Charges remain pending against Babar Khan.

The Khans were directors of JLLAS Corp. and co-owners of Eimaan LLC, both of which they used to recruit clients in proceedings before the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, according to an agreed statement of facts in Khatija Khan's plea agreement.

"Khatija Khan stated that she was an attorney with a background in immigration matters, even though she was not an attorney," the agreement says.

Story continues

"To obtain fees from their clients, the Khans filed petitions and applications with USCIS, even when these submissions lacked merit or a legitimate factual or legal basis," it continues.

The Khans "prepared petitions and applications for clients ... that contained information which the Khans knew to be false," the agreement says. "Without their clients' knowledge, the Khans also agreed to fabricate false documents to support some claims" made to the citizenship and immigration agency.

"Khatija Khan would routinely misrepresent to clients the substance of the petitions and applications that she and Babar Khan filed with USCIS, as well as the chances of approval by USCIS," the agreement continues.

"Their clients were mainly aliens from Latin American countries who resided in Connecticut and lacked legal immigration status," the agreement says. "Most had limited education, a limited ability to communicate and comprehend English, and a minimal understanding of the petitions, applications, and documents that the Khans were filing (or claiming to file) on their behalf with USCIS.

"In certain cases, she took clients' money without ever filing any petitions or applications for them," the agreement adds, referring to Khatija Khan.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.