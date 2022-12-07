South Windsor woman charged with reckless driving, DUI on UConn Storrs campus

Dec. 6—MANSFIELD — A South Windsor woman was charged with reckless driving and DUI following a traffic stop early Sunday morning on the UConn Storrs campus.

According to Connecticut State Police, on Sunday at approximately 4:04 a.m., a trooper assigned to Troop C in Tolland was conducting proactive motor vehicle enforcement on Storrs Road in the Town of Mansfield.

State Police said that the trooper observed a black Chevrolet Equinox traveling southbound at a high rate of speed in the area of Storrs Road and Moulton Road, in the direction of the UConn Storrs campus.

Using a laser unit, the trooper clocked the vehicle at 65 mph in a posted 40 mph zone, according to State Police.

While attempting to catch up to the accused vehicle to initiate a motor vehicle stop, State Police said the trooper observed the vehicle traveling in excess of 50 mph through the UConn Storrs campus. According to State Police, this area is known to have pedestrian traffic at all hours of the day and night and has a posted speed limit of 25 mph.

State Police said that, during their interactions, the trooper observed that the vehicle operator, identified as Caitryn Byrka, 33, of South Windsor, Connecticut, was exhibiting signs of possible impairment.

When asked, State Police said that Byrka agreed to participate in Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which were not performed to standard.

According to State Police, as a result of the trooper's observations and the on-scene investigation, Byrka was placed under arrest and transported to the Troop C barracks where she was processed and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and/ or drugs and reckless driving.

Per a State Police report, Byrka was later released on a $500.00 non-surety bond and is scheduled for arraignment at Rockville Superior Court on December 28.

Follow the Chronicle on Twitter — @thechroniclect.