South Windsor woman gets five years for scamming immigrants

Sep. 2—A South Windsor woman who falsely claimed to be a lawyer and, with her husband, defrauded more than $326,000 from immigrants seeking legal status in the United States, was sentenced Thursday to five years in federal prison.

IMMIGRATION SCAM

DEFENDANT: Khatija Khan, 41, of South Windsor

GUILTY PLEAS: Mail fraud and conspiracy

SENTENCE: Five years in prison, followed by three years of "supervised release"

The sentence imposed on Khatija Khan, 41, by Judge Stefan R. Underhill in U.S. District Court in Bridgeport, was below the 6 1/2 -year minimum recommended by federal guidelines. After completing the prison time, Khan will be on "supervised release," which is similar to probation, for three years.

The judge told Khan before imposing the sentence that the crimes she pleaded guilty to — mail fraud and conspiracy — "hurt many people who were not in a position to absorb that hurt."

The judge said immigrants without legal status in the United States are "among the most vulnerable people in our society."

Prosecutor Harold H. Chen wrote in his sentencing memorandum that Khan would file "frivolous applications and petitions for her clients" with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office in Hartford and "fabricated false supporting documents."

Chen cited the example of one woman who hired Khan to get legal status for her husband. When the woman "said she planned to visit the immigration office, Ms. Khan threatened to get her deported," the prosecutor wrote.

Khan is an immigrant from Pakistan, but most of her clients were from Latin American countries.

"Most had limited education, a limited ability to communicate and comprehend English, and a minimal understanding of the petitions, applications, and documents" that Khan and her husband, Babar Khan, were filing, or claiming to file, on their behalf, the prosecutor wrote.

Two victims spoke during Thursday's sentencing, and the judge allowed them to do so without giving their names.

One of them, a man, said he came to this country from India as a student and learned of the Khans from an employer. He said he lost almost $10,000 and became so distracted by the situation that "I couldn't even study anymore."

He said his mother has returned to India and, after seven years in this country, he is living with friends who are supporting him.

Assistant Federal Defender Carly Levenson filed a lengthy sentencing memo, emphasizing the traumas Khan has experienced, starting with being unwanted in her extended family because of her dark complexion.

"The idea that a dark-skinned female is undesirable and unwanted — a concept known as colorism — is deeply rooted in Pakistani culture," the defense lawyer wrote.

When Khan and her husband started two businesses in 2014, they intended to help people, the defense lawyer wrote, explaining that Khatija Khan had learned some basics of immigration law in a past job but "didn't possess the depth and breadth of knowledge that she thought."

When clients looked to her for advice and guidance, "Khatija felt needed. She felt important," the defense lawyer wrote. "This feeling of importance was a stark contrast to an entire lifetime of being told that she is worthless."

Levenson also emphasized Khan's close relationship with her daughters, ages 3 and 13, and argued that her imprisonment will hurt them, especially because her husband, who has also pleaded guilty in the case, may be imprisoned as well.

In response to the defense lawyer's pleas for time to make arrangements for her daughters, the judge gave Khan until Dec. 14 to report to prison.

