South Windsor woman pleads guilty in immigration fraud scheme

A South Windsor woman pleaded guilty in federal court in Bridgeport on Friday to an immigration fraud scheme that reportedly cost her victims more than $300,000, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

Khatija Khan, 40, and her husband ran JLLAS Corp. (Justice Land Legal Aid Services) and EIMAAN LLC to help clients deal with immigration issues. The clients were charged “significant amounts of money” for Khan’s services, according to a news release from Leonard C. Boyle, acting United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

The release states that from May 2015 to January 2018, Khan and her husband “recruited clients who sought some form of immigration status, relief or benefit. Many of these clients are aliens residing in the U.S. without legal status and had limited education, a limited ability to understand English, and little to no knowledge of the documents that Khan and her husband were filing … on their behalf.”

According to Boyle, Khan told clients she was an immigration attorney, which she is not. Khan also gave false information about clients in documents and, without clients’ knowledge, fabricated other documents to be presented to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the release states.

“They then mailed, or caused to be mailed, these fraudulent applications and documents to USCIS, where they were received and made part of the official Alien file of each respective client,” Boyle’s release states.

The Justice Department has identified victims who, to date, lost a total of $326,212 to the scheme.

Khan and her husband were arrested on Dec. 19, 2019. “After her arrest, Khan continued to defraud multiple clients,” the release said.

Khan pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Stefan R. Underhill to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and one count of mail fraud, each of which carries a prison term of up to 20 years. Her sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 11. She was released on a $50,000 bond.

Story continues

Khan’s husband is awaiting trial.

The case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigation Division, with help from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Those who believe they have been victimized by this scheme should contact Ines Cenatiempo, victim-witness coordinator of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, at Ines.Cenatiempo@usdoj.gov or call 203-821-3757.

Susan Dunne can be reached at sdunne@courant.com.