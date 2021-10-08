South Windsor woman stole catalytic converters, police say

Oct. 8—SOUTH WINDSOR — Melanie Marcoux, 34, of Fitch Meadow Lane turned herself in Thursday morning on three active warrants for catalytic converter thefts, police say.

Marcoux was charged with two counts of third-degree larceny, sixth-degree larceny, and second-degree criminal mischief.

Police said Marcoux was involved in three incidents in February 2020 where catalytic converters and other items were stolen from three automotive dealers on John Fitch Boulevard.

Marcoux was released on a promise to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Nov. 22.

Joseph Villanova

