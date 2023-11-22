South Yorkshire Police use unmarked HGV to catch dangerous drivers

More than 200 drivers have been stopped by officers using an unmarked HGV to crack down on dangerous driving.

South Yorkshire Police pulled over 222 motorists in the week long operation, including 27 for driving while on their mobile phone and 87 not wearing a seatbelt.

PC Rod McEnery said the operation was aimed at making people "think twice and change their behaviour".

He said using the HGV gave officers a better view into other vehicles.

PC McEnery said: "Everyone can take simple steps; put your phone away, put your seatbelt on, don't speed and ensure you're following the laws surrounding your vehicle's use.

"As roads policing officers we are all too familiar with the devastating and tragic consequences of road traffic collisions.

"Delivering a death message to a family never gets easier."

As a result of the patrols, there were 187 traffic offence reports issued, 12 fixed penalty notices and 21 drivers received court summons, South Yorkshire Police said.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.