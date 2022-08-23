South32 to Focus on Green Metals After Coal Project Axed

James Fernyhough
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- South32 Ltd. has abandoned plans to further develop an Australian metallurgical coal project and said it will shift investment to “metals critical to a low carbon future.”

The Australian company said Tuesday the expected returns from the Dendrobium Next Domain project south of Sydney would not justify the $700 million investment required to expand the existing mine. It’s the latest sign that some miners are turning away from funding projects to ramp up output of the fossil fuel that’s crucial in the steelmaking process.

“Over the past 18 months we have made significant progress actively reshaping our portfolio and this decision increases our capacity to direct capital to other opportunities,” Chief Executive Officer Graham Kerr said in a filing to the Australian Securities Exchange. He said the company would focus on North American projects.

The announcement echoes the company’s decision last year to put on hold plans to develop the Eagel Downs metallurgical coal mine in Queensland, which it holds in a joint venture with Chinese steelmaker Baowu, on the grounds that it wouldn’t deliver an adequate return on investment.

South32’s decision latest comes after other coal miners said they would pull back on investment in Australian coal. Last week, BHP Group said it had paused all investment in new projects involving the fossil fuel in the Australian state of Queensland, after its government increased royalty rates to among the highest in the world. Other miners also warned the new rates would stall investment in coal mines.

A week earlier, Tata Steel Ltd. Managing Director Thachat Viswanath Narendran urged Australian miners to ramp up investment in coking coal used in steelmaking, telling The Australian Financial Review demand would remain strong for decades despite a push to phase out the carbon-emitting the fossil fuel. Coking coal is used in steelmaking, and differs from thermal coal which is used to generate electricity.

The North American focus by South32, which was created through a demerger from mining giant BHP in 2015, isn’t new. It acquired the Hermosa mine in Arizona for $1.3 billion in 2018. The mine contains zinc, manganese and silver oxide deposits.

Still, South32 indicated on Tuesday it isn’t abandoning its metallurgical coal portfolio. The company said it would continue “to optimize Dendrobium and the broader Illawarra Metallurgical Coal complex.”

(Updates with new details throughout)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

