South32 Limited's (ASX:S32) CEO Looks Like They Deserve Their Pay Packet

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

It would be hard to discount the role that CEO Graham Kerr has played in delivering the impressive results at South32 Limited (ASX:S32) recently. Coming up to the next AGM on 27 October 2022, shareholders would be keeping this in mind. The focus will probably be on the future company strategy as shareholders cast their votes on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters. In light of the great performance, we discuss the case why we think CEO compensation is not excessive.

See our latest analysis for South32

How Does Total Compensation For Graham Kerr Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that South32 Limited has a market capitalization of AU$17b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$4.4m for the year to June 2022. We note that's a decrease of 8.3% compared to last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$1.1m.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations above AU$13b, reported a median total CEO compensation of US$3.8m. This suggests that South32 remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. What's more, Graham Kerr holds AU$15m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component

2022

2021

Proportion (2022)

Salary

US$1.1m

US$1.3m

26%

Other

US$3.3m

US$3.5m

74%

Total Compensation

US$4.4m

US$4.8m

100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 59% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 41% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that South32 allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

ceo-compensation
ceo-compensation

South32 Limited's Growth

South32 Limited's earnings per share (EPS) grew 96% per year over the last three years. It achieved revenue growth of 69% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. The combination of strong revenue growth with medium-term EPS improvement certainly points to the kind of growth we like to see. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has South32 Limited Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 67% over three years, South32 Limited has done well by shareholders. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

The company's solid performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the matters to be discussed in the AGM. Instead, investors might be more interested in discussions that would help manage their longer-term growth expectations such as company business strategies and future growth potential.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. That's why we did our research, and identified 2 warning signs for South32 (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • National Black Cat Day: What it is and how to get involved

    Dark as coal but sweet as sugar, National Black Cat Day is the perfect opportunity to celebrate our most bewitching of feline friends

  • Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium trade

    After diving into the warm sea off the coast of northern Bali, Indonesia, Made Partiana hovers above a bed of coral, holding his breath and scanning for flashes of color and movement. Hours later, exhausted, he returns to a rocky beach, towing plastic bags filled with his darting, exquisite quarry: tropical fish of all shades and shapes. Millions of saltwater fish like these are caught in Indonesia and other countries every year to fill ever more elaborate aquariums in living rooms, waiting rooms and restaurants around the world with vivid, otherworldly life.

  • 14 best dog breeds for first-time owners

    The best dog breeds for first-time owners have something for everyone – from the comical couch potato to the high-energy exercise companion they're all here!

  • Why do cats blink? And does blinking slowly help with feline communication?

    Why do cats blink, how often do they do it and what's it all about? We're here to answer your blinking questions

  • Mars moon blocks out mighty Jupiter in rare satellite view (video)

    The Mars Express spacecraft has witnessed a rare spectacle, spotting Mars' moon Deimos appearing to pass in front of Jupiter and its moons on Valentine's Day (Feb. 14).

  • ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Season 2 Trailer: Mindy Kaling’s Series Takes a ‘Magic Mike’ Turn

    Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott are back as unlikely suitemates in the HBO Max comedy.

  • The Rage Is Real — Here’s How the Transition to Menopause Affects Mental Health

    As much as you may feel like it, you’re not going crazy.

  • Jamie Dimon Predicts More Doom and Gloom Ahead; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    You don’t get to head one of the world’s largest banks if you don’t know a few things about economics – and so when J.P. Morgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon speaks, investors listen. And lately, what Dimon has to say isn’t nice to hear. "We're just getting closer to what you and I might consider bad events," was the warning Dimon issued on J.P. Morgan’s earnings call last week. So, what are these bad events, then? The CEO thinks another 20% decline for the S&P 500 is not out of the question, a drop which w

  • "Be Greedy When Others Are Fearful": 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now in a Bear Market

    The CNN Fear & Greed Index currently signals fear, suggesting investors are quite pessimistic about the outlook for the stock market. Roku continued to reign supreme over the streaming industry in the second quarter.

  • 1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,000%, According to Cathie Wood

    After a stellar 2020, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest hasn't done so hot. ARK Invest continues to buy innovative growth stocks, and it has become increasingly optimistic about Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Cathie Wood and ARK Invest have a very optimistic price target on the company of $605 by 2026, which implies a 1,050% return from the stock's current price of roughly $52.60.

  • 2 Cheap Industrial Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

    The market has taken some stocks out to the woodshed, but history suggests these two companies are attractive today.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks With 149% to 178% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Regardless of whether you're new to investing or have been putting your money to work on Wall Street for decades, short-term losses in the three major U.S. indexes have put a dent in most portfolios. Since hitting their respective all-time highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and technology-fueled Nasdaq Composite have plunged by as much as 22%, 28%, and 38%. For instance, semiconductor stocks have been taken to the woodshed on the growing prospect of a recession amid higher interest rates and persistent supply chain issues.

  • Risk-Hungry Investors Should Remember Black Monday

    Inexperienced investors are making the same mistakes 35 years since the historic market crash, writes Tim Morton.

  • 10 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten Warren Buffett stocks that are too cheap to ignore. If you want to skip our introduction to the investment guru, and want to take a look at the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to 5 Warren Buffett Stocks That […]

  • 3 Stocks Down 50% I'd Buy Right Now

    The market downturn has been relentless for growth investors, and this has caused many high-quality businesses to fall substantially from their all-time highs. However, this could be one of the best times for long-term investors to buy stocks at a relative bargain.

  • Tech Sell-Off: These Nasdaq Stocks Could Drop Further, but One Looks Like a Screaming Buy

    IDC reports PC shipments fell 15% year over year in the third quarter of 2022. Aside from Apple, all the major PC original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) saw a big decline in shipments last quarter. Market leader Lenovo, for instance, had a 16% decline in shipments over the prior year, while HP and Dell saw greater declines of 28% and 21%, respectively.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Investors looking for a quality opportunity in this difficult market should consider Confluent stock.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Tumbling Today

    Turning a cold shoulder to news that Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is expanding its partnership with FreezPak Logistics, investors are clicking the sell button on the fuel cell specialist Wednesday. As of 12:08 p.m. ET, shares of Plug Power were down by 6.2%. FreezPak Logistics has been working with Plug Power since 2014, and the food logistics company seems to be happy with how things have gone, because it's looking to expand the relationship.

  • Why Sweden’s $41 Billion of Property Debt Is Alarming Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Even in Sweden few people knew much about Castellum AB. Yet the hurried sale of 40 million shares in the property company earlier this month is now seen by some as a harbinger of things to come in the European property market. Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Chinese E

  • Investors' cash pile is the largest in 21 years. Here's what that means and why it could signal a rally is on the way in 2023.

    Investors are holding massive amounts of cash. That "screams" capitulation and could mean a rally is taking shape for 2023.