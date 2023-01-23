South32 sees shipping delays tying up cash in inventory

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Australian miner South32 can be seen at the venue of a media conference in Perth
·2 min read

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australian diversified miner South32 Ltd on Monday reported production of key commodities that largely met expectations but noted that shipping snarls had led to an inventory buildup, impacting working capital.

In its quarterly report, South32 met coal, aluminium and copper forecasts and slightly exceeded analyst estimates for manganese ore production, for which it is the world's biggest producer. Shares were up 1.3%.

"While production was inline, sales were impacted, leading to weaker-than-expected cash generation," said analyst Glyn Lawcock of Barrenjoey in Sydney.

Delayed shipments of inventories - mostly aluminium - tied up an extra $100 million of working capital in the December half year.

"This impact is most acute in our aluminium value chain in Southern Africa due to ongoing shipping delays."

South32 logged a 24.4% rise in its second-quarter metallurgical coal output, helped by improved volumes and labour productivity at its Appin mine in Australia's New South Wales state, following worker strikes and an extended longwall move.

In October, South32 finalised a new enterprise agreement at the mine with a term of four years to 2026 to deal with continued workers strike over pay hikes.

For the second quarter, it posted metallurgical coal production of 1.5 million tonnes (Mt), up from 1.2 Mt produced a year earlier and in-line with a consensus estimate of 1.5 Mt, according to Goldman Sachs.

South32, however, trimmed its full year production forecast for its aluminium operations in Brazil by 25% as the smelter's ramp-up to nameplate capacity was delayed to the September quarter.

It also cut guidance at its Cannington silver-zinc mine by 11% partly due to lower availability of labour.

South32 experienced two fatalities at its Mozal Aluminium operation in November after an incident occurred during maintenance work.

In manganese ore, South32 reported 1,477 kilotonnes (kt) of production, ahead of an RBC estimate by 7%. It produced 18.9kt of copper, slightly ahead of RBC's 18kt estimate.

The Perth-based miner added that despite inflationary pressures, it expects to report operating unit costs for the first half of fiscal 2023 inline or below its current forecast at the majority of its operations.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne and Himanshi Akhand and Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Lisa Shumaker)

Recommended Stories

  • BOJ's policy tweak drew rare adjournment request from govt - minutes

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Government representatives who attended the Bank of Japan's policy meeting in December were granted a half-hour adjournment to contact their ministries, minutes showed, a sign the decision to tweak its yield control policy may have been hastily arranged. At the Dec. 19-20 meeting, the BOJ kept its ultra-easy monetary policy but shocked markets with a surprise tweak to its yield curve control (YCC) policy that allowed long-term interest rates to rise. Before the nine-member board voted on the steps, the government representatives requested that the meeting be adjourned for about 30 minutes, the minutes showed on Monday.

  • Fed Sets Course for Milder Interest-Rate Rise in February

    Officials could begin deliberations at their coming meeting on whether and when to pause rate increases this spring.

  • U.S. dairy producers feel pinch from inflation, severe weather

    As the U.S. nears a potential recession, dairy producers are finding themselves impacted from both inflation and severe weather.

  • Best Places to Exchange Currency

    Have plans to travel abroad? Here's how to have fun overseas without getting ripped off by costly exchange rates.

  • Genesis Demise Marks End of Era for Crypto’s Pseudo-Banks

    The crypto-lending sector turned out to be poorly risk-managed, subjecting users to heavy losses after epic boom.

  • Yellen Sees Success in Extending Russia Price Cap, Despite Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed confidence that restrictions on Russian sales of crude oil can be expanded to refined petroleum products in February, while acknowledging that the task will be more complicated.Most Read from BloombergPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellHolmes Belongs in Prison, Not $13,000-a-Month Manor, US SaysInvestors Aren't Sure When to Dive Back Into US Stock MarketChina Says Covid Deaths Top 12,600 and More Than 1 B

  • Peak Gasoline Heralds Price Shocks for Drivers, Inflation Headaches

    (Bloomberg) -- Gasoline demand in the US has peaked, with a surprise slowdown last year signaling that consumption is unlikely to ever again return to pre-Covid levels.Most Read from BloombergPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellHolmes Belongs in Prison, Not $13,000-a-Month Manor, US SaysInvestors Aren't Sure When to Dive Back Into US Stock MarketChina Says Covid Deaths Top 12,600 and More Than 1 Billion InfectedTen People Killed in Mass Shooting Near Los AngelesThi

  • Here's How to Buy Stocks in a Bear Market

    Everyone knows that the way to make money in the stock market is to buy low and sell high. It isn't complicated logic, but the biggest losses that most investors suffer are when they 'buy low' in a bear market. In bear markets, support is meaningless, and it can be shocking how far a 'good' stock may fall before it eventually hits bottom.

  • What Is Taxable Income? Definition & Examples

    What Is Taxable Income? Taxable income is the amount of money, in earned income and unearned income, that creates a potential tax liability. Earned taxable income is any income you receive for work and for other services provided.

  • Citadel Makes $16 Billion to Top Paulson’s ‘Greatest Trade Ever’

    (Bloomberg) -- Ken Griffin’s Citadel churned out a record $16 billion in profit for clients last year, outperforming the rest of the industry and one of history’s most successful financial plays.Most Read from BloombergPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellHolmes Belongs in Prison, Not $13,000-a-Month Manor, US SaysInvestors Aren't Sure When to Dive Back Into US Stock MarketChina Says Covid Deaths Top 12,600 and More Than 1 Billion InfectedTen People Killed in Mass S

  • U.S. Stocks Poised for Lower Open

    The Bureau of Economic Analysis on Friday will report December personal income and outlays, including the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge.

  • Euro nears nine-month peak as ECB hawks let fly

    The dollar was staring at a fourth straight session of losses against the euro on Monday as more hawkish comments on European interest rates contrasted with market pricing for a less aggressive Federal Reserve. It was aided by European Central Bank (ECB) governing council member Klaas Knot, who said interest rates would rise by 50 basis points in both February and March and continue climbing in the months after. Knot is considered a hawk among policy makers and the comment was taken as push back against recent reports that the ECB would scale back to quarter-point moves from March.

  • How to Read a Balance Sheet

    Understanding a company's balance sheet can help you separate good stocks from bad. Learn how to read a balance sheet and become a better investor.

  • The Big Banks Want Their Lucrative Lending Back

    (Bloomberg) -- Editor’s Note: Welcome to Credit Weekly, where Bloomberg’s global team of reporters will catch you up on the hottest stories of the past week while also offering you a peek into what to expect in credit markets for the days ahead.Most Read from BloombergPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellHolmes Belongs in Prison, Not $13,000-a-Month Manor, US SaysInvestors Aren't Sure When to Dive Back Into US Stock MarketChina Says Covid Deaths Top 12,600 and More

  • This Recession Indicator Hasn't Been Wrong in 56 Years: Here's What It Says Happens Next

    For most investors, last year served as a reminder that the stock market doesn't move up in a straight line -- even if 2021 made us believe it did. The start of a new year brings with it new opportunity for the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), broad-based S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and tech-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), to break out of their respective bear markets.

  • Want $1,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $9,950 in This Ultra-High-Yield Trio

    These supercharged income stocks, with an average yield of 10.06%, can generate $1,000 in annual income with an initial investment of less than $10,000.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks the Smartest Investors Are Buying Hand Over Fist in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    Each of the major market indexes fell victim to a bear market. For the year, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 8.9%, the S&P 500 tumbled 19.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 33%, marking the trio's worst combined performance since 2008 during the Great Recession.

  • The Next Bull Market Is Coming: This Could Be a Once-in-a-Decade Time to Buy This Stock

    The tech stock crash has hit SVB Financial (NASDAQ: SIVB) shares hard, down more than half from the highs. And 2023 could be a tough year for the start-up-focused bank. But looking long term, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall sees a rare buying opportunity for the patient investor.

  • This Oil Stock Is Supersizing Its Dividend Again. Is It Time for Income Investors to Buy?

    Leading oilfield services company SLB (NYSE: SLB) continues to see an uptick in demand for its drilling services and equipment, fueled by strong oil and gas market conditions. This improvement enabled the company to produce excellent fourth-quarter results. SLB, formerly Schlumberger, recently posted excellent fourth-quarter results.

  • ‘God have mercy on us all’: Robert Kiyosaki warned that the economy is the ‘biggest bubble’ in history and urged investors to dump paper assets — here are 3 real assets he likes instead

    Profit from folly. Don’t participate in it.