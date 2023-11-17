Southall: Teenager killed in suspected fight named

A teenager who died at the scene of a suspected fight in west London has been named by the Met Police.

Simarjeet Singh Nangpal, 17, was found with stab injuries after police were called to reports of a fight in Burket Close, in Southall, west London just after midnight on Wednesday.

Four men, aged 21, 27, 31 and 71, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

Simarjeet's family are being supported by specialist officers, the force said.

Det Supt Figo Forouzan said: "Our thoughts remain with Simarjeet's family at this extremely difficult time. No family should have to go through what they are experiencing.

"This incident will undoubtedly cause wider concern, and I want to reassure the community that we will do everything in our power to find those responsible.

"In the coming days you will see extra officers out on patrol in your area. Please do speak to them about any concerns you may have."

The four suspects were arrested at the scene. Two of them were initially taken to hospital due to injuries they sustained before the police arrived.

Det Insp Martin Thorpe said: "We are working around the clock to find those responsible for Simarjeet's murder, as his family struggle to come to terms with their loss."

The police have appealed for witnesses and anyone with mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell footage to come forward.

