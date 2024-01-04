Southampton Central's £5.5m revamp completed

The project began on 13 February 2023 and was funded by South Western Railway and the government's Transforming Cities Fund

Work on a £5.5m scheme to transform a railway station has been completed.

A new passenger waiting lounge, bus stops, taxi ranks and parking spaces have been built at Southampton Central.

The revamp to the south side of the station - paid for by South Western Railway and the government's Transforming Cities Fund - began in February last year.

Southampton City Council has previously said the scheme would significantly boost visitor numbers.

It predicted the changes would improve the experience of passengers.

The work also included the addition of a hand-painted mural on the side of the station building.

It forms part of a wider transport plan set to transform several areas of the city centre.

