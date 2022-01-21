🌱 Southampton Daily: 75% Drop In New Positive COVID-19 Cases

Hey, neighbors! Diane Witek here with your brand-new Southampton Daily.

The median sale price for a single-family home in the 11968 ZIP code was about $1.5 million from the beginning of October through the end of December, according to Redfin. That was 8 percent lower than the median price over the same period the previous year. (Southampton Patch) Southampton Town is looking at buying approximately 40 acres across three parcels at 448 and 500 Flanders Road, according to 27East. The town’s Community Preservation Fund manager, Lisa Kombrink, said water quality money set aside in the fund would be used to buy the property, which would be used along with the proposed Riverside redevelopment sewage treatment plant. (The Real Deal) Police are still searching for the driver of a gray, box-style Jeep Cherokee, that fled the crash scene that took place at 6:28 p.m. on Jan. 13 on Flanders and Old Quogue roads. Police say the Jeep would likely have sustained front-end damage. If you have any information, contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS. (Southampton Patch) There has been a 75 percent drop in new positive COVID-19 cases on Long Island. New York marked a milestone Thursday, with a statewide positivity rate of 9.75 percent, Gov. Kathy Hochul said — the first time since Dec. 20 that the figure has been below 10 percent. The omicron wave peaked in New York on Jan. 2, when the state recorded a 23 percent positivity rate. (Southampton Patch)

Peconic Land Trust: "Winter hardy cover crops spotted at the Trust’s Ag Center. Cover crops help shield the soil until spring and prevent soil erosion." (Facebook) (Website)

Southampton Town - Government: "Please click this link to thank Gov. Kathy Hochul https://p2a.co/GY6pKsu On March 26, Assemblyman Fred Thiele introduced legislation that would facilitate Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) Programs in the LIPA service territory." (Facebook)

Long Island Council on Alcoholism & Drug Dependence: "LICADD offers a range of clinical services: HERE Program, Anger Management Program, Chemical Dependency Evaluations and Treatment Referral, Open Arms Employee Assistance Program, Eating Disorder Support Group, Family Interventions." (Facebook) (Website)

Southampton Youth Bureau: "The Southampton Youth Bureau will be sponsoring a Basketball Clinic at Phillips Ave Elementary School, 141 Phillips Ave. every Friday from 5-7 p.m. (Feb. 4 – April 8). Clinic is open to grades 7 - 12 and cost is $25/10 sessions for residents and $35/10 sessions for non-residents." (Instagram) (Website)

Southampton Town - Government: "The Town of Southampton Youth Bureau will be offering several programs and activities at the Flanders Youth Center, 655 Flanders Road. Space is limited and pre-registration is required! Click Here to Register Online." (Facebook) (Website)

