🌱 Southampton Daily: Adoptable Pets + At-Home Testing Kits + DWI

First, today's weather:

Plenty of sunshine. High: 29, low: 20.

Here are the top stories in Southampton today:

Latest cats, dogs, pets up for adoption in Southampton Area. If you're on a search for a new fur child, consider checking out a local animal shelter like Last Chance Animal Rescue, where Vera the cat is waiting patiently. If you aren't sure if you have time to take care of a pet year round, many shelters also offer opportunities to foster pets until they are placed in appropriate homes. (Southampton Patch) Southampton Town continues in its efforts to keep residents safe by announcing the distribution of 2.5K at-home testing kits. The Patch reported home testing kitsinformation, please see date, time and locations. (Southampton Patch) Check out the latest Southampton area job openings. The employment rate has climbed recently, but don't be discouraged. There are plenty of job listings, from customer service to warehousing, all you need do is apply. Good luck on your interview! (Southampton Patch) Jefferson Omar Avila Maldonado, 33, an East Hampton man was charged with driving while intoxicated in Water Mill Saturday, police said. The incident took place at 10:25 p.m. on Montauk Highway near Rose Hill Road; a driver was seen speeding while traveling east and failing to maintain their lane, police said. Maldonado was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, speed violation, operating a motor vehicle with no license, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway, and failing to use designated lane, police said. (Southampton Patch)

Carole Stone: Poetry of Witness Workshop. (11 a.m.)

Chess Club - Town of Southampton Youth Bureau. (5 p.m.)

Youth Advisory Committee - Town of Southampton Youth Bureau. (6:30 p.m.)

