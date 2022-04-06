🌱 Southampton Daily: Bridgehampton's New Ball Field + Egg Prices Rise

Good morning, Southampton! Diane Witek here with everything you need to know to get this Thursday started off right. Here's everything you need to know about what's happening today in Southampton.

First, today's weather:

Occasional afternoon rain. High: 49, low: 48.

Here are the top stories today in Southampton:

The first varsity game in 43 years was played on Monday, in Bridgehampton, at the opening of the brand-new baseball field. They celebrated the unveiling of a marker behind home plate to honor legendary Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski, a 1957 graduate of Bridgehampton High School. The home team did not disappoint, the Bridgehampton Bees won the game against Shelter Island 6 to 0. (Southampton Patch) As a society, we need to support journalism and communication so that we are informed, not blind-sided by events like COVID-19. For the past year, that is what the Stony Brook School of Communication and Journalism students have done, reporting on the staggering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, all the while being affected themselves in their daily lives. Donate to the SoCJ by supporting the Dean’s Fund for Excellence. (Stony Brook News) If you haven't noticed, the price of eggs has gone up by 50 percent, not only because of price gauging around Easter and Passover, but because the price of soybeans and corn to feed the chickens is up. Not to mention that about 17 million birds have died due to the avian flu outbreak, so what can we do? Eggs can last about three weeks, so check the expiration date and select the one that's at least three or four weeks out from the day you purchase. Also, store your eggs in the coldest part of your refrigerator, and throw out any eggs that are cracked as to not let the bacteria can leak around the rest of the eggs. (News 12 Long Island)

From our sponsor:

Today’s newsletter is brought to you in part by Ring, a Patch Brand Partner. We all know that Ring is the leader in video doorbells for home security. But did you know that Ring now makes a home security system that is getting raves from consumer electronic experts?

Story continues

To learn more about Ring Alarm Pro, the system CNET called "the future of home security,” or to build your own custom system, visit Ring here.

Today in Southampton:

Sheridan’s Hard Hitters: The Southampton Men of the 6th New York Calvary in the Civil War. (11 a.m.)

SHS Spring Arts Festival/Spring Concert. (5 p.m.)

Shelf Indulgence: Libraries in Pop Culture with Clive Young (In-Person). (6 p.m.)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Events:

Announcements:

Behind The Scoreboard — Ed’s Love of Baseball. (Details)

Add your announcement.

For sale:

Job listings:

Loving the Southampton Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe.

Get your local business listed in front of readers.

Send me a news tip or suggestion at diane.witek@patch.com.

Thanks for following along and staying informed. See you all tomorrow morning for another update!

— Diane Witek

About me: Impassioned Writer, Website Designer, Social Media Marketer and newly proclaimed Baker. Lover of nature and animals of all kinds.

This article originally appeared on the Southampton Patch