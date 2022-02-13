🌱 Southampton Daily: “Calamity” Between Best Buddies + BOCES

Hey, people of Southampton! It's me again, Diane Witek, your host of the Southampton Daily.

First, today's weather:

Partly sunny and colder. High: 25, low: 16.

Here are the top stories today in Southampton:

Suffolk County Police arrested Marc Dern, 34, an East Hampton man for allegedly killing 45-year-old Kevin Somers of Amagansett, the Patch recently reported. "The death of a caddy master from the ultra-exclusive Maidstone Club in East Hampton was a tragic, alcohol-fueled “calamity” between best buddies," a lawyer for the accused told The Post. (New York Post ) "At Eastern Suffolk BOCES, which serves students from 51 school districts, Career and Technical Education enrollment has grown from about 1,500 students in 2014 to close to 2,000 this school year," reported Newsday. Technical schools are seeing an enrollment boost as high school students are becoming more interested in learning the trade of electricians, carpenters, barbers and plumbers. Educators credit a high economic demand for skilled workers and a more rigorous college-aligned curriculum for the spike. Enrollment trends also show more female students entering fields that typically are dominated by males. (Subscription: Newsday) Does it feel like you are paying more for everything lately? Well, you are, actually 5.1 percent over the same time last year, according to reports from the federal government. Nationally, the consumer price index, which measures the cost of core goods, climbed 7.5 percent in January over the year before, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. We all feel the pain of increases in the costs of gas, food, autos and furniture. In December, economists at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School estimated that the average household had to spend $3,500 more than in 2020 to buy an identical basket of goods and services. Is there no end in sight? (Patch)

Today's Southampton Daily is brought to you in part by Newrez, a leading nationwide mortgage lender. Make a smart move for your future and refinance with Newrez today. Call 844-979-1707 to connect with a Newrez loan officer. Newrez, LLC (NMLS #3013)

Story continues

Today in Southampton:

Creative Arts Contest: New Beginnings. (8 a.m.)

Valentines Day @ Southampton Publick House ,$39.95 price fixe dinner from 5-10 p.m. Live Music@7 p.m. (Noon)

F.A.S.T. Program - Fun Activities with Snacks and Time to Do Homework! (4 p.m.)

Youth Court - Town of Southampton Youth Bureau. (6 p.m.)

Board Of Trustees Regular Meeting - Tuckahoe Common School District. (6:30 p.m.)

From my notebook:



Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation: "🚨 Found Rabbit Old Quogue Rd, Riverhead." (Facebook) (Website)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Events:

FREE WEBINAR | “Building St. Peter’s.” (February 15)

Sales & Business Development in the COVID-19 Era. On The Docks, 177 Meeting House Creek Road, Aquebogue. (Feb.16)

Add your event

For sale:

Job listings:

Other classifieds:

Loving the Southampton Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe.

Get your local business listed in front of readers.

Send me a news tip or suggestion at diane.witek@patch.com.

Now you're in the loop and ready to head out the door on this Monday! See you all tomorrow for your next update.

— Diane Witek

About me: Impassioned Writer, Website Designer, Social Media Marketer and newly proclaimed Baker. Lover of nature and animals of all kinds.

This article originally appeared on the Southampton Patch