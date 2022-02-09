🌱 Southampton Daily: Comedy At Southampton Elementary School

Rise and shine, Southampton! Diane Witek here with everything you need to know to get this Wednesday started off right.

First, today's weather:

Sunny to partly cloudy. High: 39, low: 37.

Here are the top stories in Southampton today:

Third graders at Southampton Elementary School learned "some tricks of the comedy trade" at a time when children across the board are struggling with the mental health and emotional impacts of the pandemic, educators said. The program was created by Dr. Bernie Fushpan, founder of the New York Hysterical Society, and Lois Beekman, licensed prevention trainer. "The intent is using comedy to help kids and teachers bond," Beekman said, adding that the program was matched to New York State social emotional learning, communications and career educational standards for grades 3 and 4. (Southampton Patch) A Board of Health meeting is scheduled for Feb. 16, the meeting will be held in person and via videoconferencing (via Zoom). Suffolk County Department of Health Services Health Admin Board Room, 3500 Sunrise Highway, Great River. (Press Release Desk) In a press release, police identified Patzan-Xiquin, a native of Guatemala, as the man who was found dead last week in a wooded area south of Pulaski Street. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential, police said. (Riverhead Patch)

Today in Southampton:

African American Culture Honored in NYC Public Art (Zoom). (6 p.m.)

Teen Views on the News (TV-ON) — Town of Southampton Youth Bureau. (6:30 p.m.)

From my notebook:

Stony Brook Southampton Hospital: "Join us at the Southampton Hospital Foundation Thrift Shop for our Valentine's Day and Presidents Day Sale!" (Facebook) (Website)

Long Island Council on Alcoholism & Drug Dependence: "Looking for a way to help? Shop at smile.amazon.com/ch/11-1833092 to generate donations for LICADD at no extra charge! #LICADD, #AmazonSmile, #shopwithapurpose, #giving, #shopforacause, #LongIsland, #substanceuse, #recoveryispossible." (Facebook) (Website)

Southampton Chamber of Commerce: "The Sag Harbor Inn is hiring!" (Facebook)

Behind The Scoreboard — No Practice But Lots Of Shoveling Today. (Details)

