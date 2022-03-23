🌱 Southampton Daily: Protecting Animals During Disaster + Fire

Rise and shine, Southampton! Diane Witek here to get this Wednesday started off right. Here's everything you need to know today in Southampton.

First, today's weather:

A passing afternoon shower. High: 42, low: 40.

Southampton Firefighters march in Ireland St. Patrick's Parade. According to Chris Brenner, public information officer for the Southampton Fire Department, "four members of the SFD recently traveled to Dublin, Ireland to march side by side in the St. Patrick's Day parade. Marching in a parade of 400,000 spectators on the historic streets of Dublin is one of the most incredible experiences — words cannot properly do justice," Brenner said. (Southampton Patch) Southampton is the location for events involving animals like polo matches and the world famous Hampton Classic Horse Show, so it make sense to work with the Suffolk County Office of Emergency Management to obtain a free federal training class. Representatives from the Southampton Town Department of Public Safety and Emergency Management, Southampton Town Police Department, the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center, the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation, the Hampton Classic, Suffolk County and other emergency response and animal welfare organizations are attending the two-day training, hosted in Hampton Bays. The training class will "provide all participants with the ability to work through realistic scenarios, network together and obtain training certificates in the subject area," town officials said. (Southampton Patch) Losing everything in a house fire, sparked a GoFundMe page, "Help Sonia Get Back On Her Feet," by Karina Bravo, whose mother Sonia Amay and sister Paulina Bravo were in the house that was engulfed in fire. "My mom Sonia Amay suffered a horrific house fire," Bravo wrote. "Luckily all in the house are safe but unfortunately all their clothes, furniture and precious memories have been brought to ashes," Bravo wrote. Her mother, who cleans houses on the East End, has earned the loyalty and love of her longtime clients, many of whom have come together to try to help Sonia in her time of need. (Southampton Patch)

Creative Arts Contest: New Beginnings. (8 a.m.)

Discovery Club: Life On Other Planets. (4:30 p.m.)

Teen Views on the News (TV-ON) — Town of Southampton Youth Bureau. (6:30 p.m.)

Women in Film, A Visit with Author and Film Critic Molly Haskell (Zoom). (7 p.m.)

Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation: "🚨 Found Dog Found on Wilderness Trail in Southampton. Safe at SASF, please call 631-728-7387 ext 221 with any info." (Facebook) (Website)

Southampton School District Information: "To help keep their community safe, members of the Southampton High School Rotary Interact Club and intermediate school Early Act Rotary Club recently teamed up to distribute over 180 COVID-19 test kits to community members in the Village." (Facebook) (Website)

Stony Brook Southampton Hospital: "Hankering for a healthy but sweet boost of protein? Paula Montagna, director of Clinical Nutrition at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, whips up a quick and easy, batch of yummy (but good for you) treats that are the perfect at-home snack." (Facebook) (Website)

Peconic Land Trust: "We can all do our part to pick up trash while visiting our local parks and beaches." (Facebook) (Website)

Long Island Council on Alcoholism & Drug Dependence: "LICADD's Student Assistance Program Team continues to blanket Long Island communities with life-saving prevention education! Call to inquire about a presentation or partnership for your school or community today: 516-747-2606. #LICAD ." (Facebook) (Website)

East Wind Wedding Showcase. (March 27)

BYOB — Build Your Own [Cheese] Board at Sannino Vineyard. (March 27)

Behind The Scoreboard — From the Court to The Screen.

