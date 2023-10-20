Southampton: Police close roads after reports of gunshots

Police were called to Middle Road in Sholing at about 13:30 BST on Friday

Four Southampton roads have been closed after a man was seen firing a weapon.

Police were called to Middle Road in Sholing at about 13:30 BST on Friday to reports that a man had shot at another man.

They then both got into separate vehicles and drove away. It is believed the men knew each other, police said.

Road closures are expected to remain in place on Middle Road, Deacon Road, Spring Road and Heath Road while police investigate.

Hampshire Constabulary said no injuries were reported at the time.

There oud be an increased police presence in the area on Friday evening and officers would carry out house-to-house enquiries, the force added.

