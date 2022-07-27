Southaven man sentenced for producing and distributing child pornography, officials say

A Southaven man was sentenced to 17.5 years in prison for the distribution of child sexual abuse materials, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi announced Wednesday.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department arrested Daniel Coulston on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. for allegedly creating child porn.

According to court documents, Coulston, 27, used a minor to produce child sexual abuse material on his cell phone.

Coulston admitted to sharing those images with numerous people through a social media application.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department investigated the case.

“We see far too many of these types of cases, and it is our hope that lengthy prison sentences will serve not only to remove guilty individuals from society but will also act as a deterrent against heinous crimes of this nature,” stated U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner.

