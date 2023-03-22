The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate after a Southaven Police Department detective shot at a man the department said was in the process of stealing a vehicle and fired shots at the detective first.

The department posted on Facebook that shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning officers encountered a stolen Nissan Maxima in the area of Stateline Road and Horn Lake Road. An unmarked detective vehicle followed the Maxima as it entered Rasco Hills Drive before traveling east and turning around in the area of Running Horse Cove.

"Unbeknownst to the detective, an individual had exited the stolen vehicle, and was in the process of stealing another vehicle," the department said on Facebook. "The detective exited his vehicle in preparation to deploy stop sticks. As the detective exited his vehicle, they were ambushed by the individual that was in the process of stealing the other vehicle, with gunfire. The detective returned fire, and the individual fled the scene on foot."

The stolen vehicle also fled the scene with three additional occupants, the department said, and officers pursued the vehicle into Memphis. During the chase, the occupants of the stolen vehicle fired at the officers and were able to "elude officers."

Shortly after 9 a.m., the department announced on Facebook that Travion Hollomon, 20, from Memphis, had been arrested and would be charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, along with numerous additional felony charges.

This story will be updated.

Gina Butkovich covers DeSoto County, storytelling and general news. She can be reached at 901/232-6714.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Southaven Police open fire on suspect, MBI investigating