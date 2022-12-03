Southaven Walmart shooter sentenced to death

The man convicted of killing two people at a Southaven Walmart was sentenced to death on Friday.

Jurors in the Southaven Walmart shooting case started Friday deliberating the fate of Martez Abram, who was convicted Thursday of two counts of capital murder after the July 2019 attack.

On Friday, family members of the victims and Abram’s sister spoke in court.

Andrea Brown told jurors about her husband Anthony Brown. The father of two was gunned down exactly 20 years to the day he and Andrea started dating.

She said his murder left their youngest son, who was 5 years old at the time, questioning his faith in God.

”Mr. Abram, I want you to take responsibility for your actions and to ask God for forgiveness,” Andrea Brown said. “My family and I will accept your sentencing today, and we will move forward but we will never be the same.”

Brown said on the stand that Tracy Tucker Norman, the aunt of Brandon Gales, the other man shot and killed at the Walmart in July 2019, spoke about how he loved his family.

She said he was close with his brother, and that his brother was having to fill his shoes with the father of three gone.

”This past Thanksgiving, it was just hard for him not to be there and be the star of the show. We ask that God would just bless your soul,” Norman said.

A clinical and forensic psychologist testified that Abram suffered from a major depressive order and psychosis but was fit to stand trial.

Abram’s sister, Monique, apologized for her brother’s actions.

Monique Abram said that over the years, he had distanced himself from the family.

”I just want to express that this isn’t the brother that I was raised with,” she said. “This isn’t the brother that my mom and my father raised to know God and to know his son and Jesus. We weren’t raised to have violence towards anyone.”

